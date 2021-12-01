Wind warnings issued for southern Alberta Wednesday

CALGARY -

Wind warnings were issued for much of southern Alberta on Wednesday with guests of 90 to 100 kilometres an hour expected.

The warnings, originally issued by Environment Canada at around 8 a.m., are in place for the following areas:

Crowsnest Pass;

Pincher Creek;

Waterton Lakes Nat. Park;

Cardston;

Fort Macleod;

Magrath;

Lethbridge;

Taber;

Milk River;

Cypress Hills Provincial Park; and

Foremost.

"Damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h are still possible along the foothills. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are still possible farther east near the Saskatchewan border," Environment Canada said in the alert.The national weather agency warned the wind could cause damage to buildings, down trees or toss loose objects.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. Drivers may lose control of their vehicles; tall vehicles are at risk of being overturned."

Winds are expected to weaken by Wednesday evening ahead of agusty Thursday.