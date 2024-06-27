WinSport breaks ground on new day lodge

CALGARY
    If you’ve been to WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (COP) to ski, snowboard, tube or cycle, chances are you’ve utilized the Frank King Day Lodge.

    The current lodge opened in 1987, constructed ahead of the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

    The nearly 40-year history of the building will start to change, now that WinSport has officially broken ground on the new day lodge.

    "Today is not just about announcing the construction of a new building," said WinSport president and CEO Barry Heck on Thursday. 

    "It's about reaffirming our commitment to sport and community, our commitment to WinSport's purpose – which is to inspire and activate human potential through the spirit of sport."

    WinSport expects the new hub will welcome more than 1.2 million visitors each year. 

    Officials say the new day lodge is created with a focus on accessibility, inclusion and net zero carbon design.

    The building will feature barrier-free access and an optimized layout to enhance the visitor experience, according to WinSport.

    The total cost of the project is $41 million, with $17.5 million coming from the Province of Alberta and $17,452,729 coming from the federal government.

