WinSport wraps up ski and snowboard season with Sunday celebration

WinSport will be hosting a day of family-friendly fun on Sunday to celebrate the end of ski and snowboard season.

The last day of the 2023-24 season at Canada Olympic Park is Monday.

The day before, the facility will hold its annual 'Sun's Out, Guns Out Rail Jam,' an event that sees participants showcase their skills at the rail park.

"Competitors will vie for top honours in skiing and snowboarding, with cash prizes and swag up for grabs," said a Thursday news release.

"Judges will assess performances based on the execution of tricks, creativity and overall enthusiasm."

The Grom event (ages 12 and under) begins at 10 a.m. while the all-ages Ski Jam is at noon and the Snowboard Jam is at 2 p.m.

The Sunday celebration also includes a barbeque, specials in the EightyEight Bar and Grill and a DJ on the back deck of the day lodge.

The ski and snowboard hill is open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday are also the last days for visitors to WinSport to use the Servus Tube Park, with sessions available at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at winsport.ca.