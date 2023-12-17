WinsSport briefly closes hill after youth suffers serious injury

WinSport shut down temporarily Sunday due to a serious injury on the hill and a shortage of medics on site, but has since reopened.

According to one CTV the hill was closed at 2 p.m. Sunday, rather than its standard 5 p.m. closing time.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that they transported one youth with serious, but non-life threatening injuries to hospital at around 1:30 p.m.

A WinSport spokesperson confirmed that the hill was closed briefly but has since reopened.

"It was closed for a short time to deal with an injured skier and out of abundance of caution to allow space to deal with the injured individual, it was closed for a short time," said WinSport's Dale Oviatt, in an email to CTV News. "EMS was called and the injured skier was taken to hospital."