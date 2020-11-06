CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued winter storm watches for the majority of southern Alberta, save Calgary, as significant snowfall is expected this weekend.

As of Friday morning, watches cover the section of the province between the B.C. and Saskatchewan boundaries, stretching from just south of Calgary to the U.S. border.

Two systems are expected to hit Alberta with upward of five cm of snow falling in some regions Friday night, followed by the potential an additional 25 to 30 cm of snow beginning Saturday and carrying into Sunday.

The southwest corner of the province could see upward of 50 cm snow with the Pincher Creek region predicted to see the lion's share of the precipitation.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, winter storm watches are in effect for the following areas:

