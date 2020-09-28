CALGARY -- Police are seeking two witnesses who helped the victim of a robbery in downtown Calgary last week.

A man in his 70s was walking near Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street S.W. just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 22 when he was approached by a man and a woman, who produced a handgun and demanded his jacket.

The suspects then grabbed the man's arm and pushed him to the ground, causing him to strike his head on the pavement.

The suspects took the victim's jacket and fled.

The senior was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators would now like to speak with two witnesses who stopped to help the man.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.