The Calgary police Guns and Gangs Unit is seeking witnesses to a shooting earlier this month between two vehicles on Whitehorn Drive N.E.

Police were called to the area just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 for reports of two vehicles, an SUV and a light-coloured car, driving aggressively.

The shooting happened between the two-vehicles in the 4800 to 5200 block of Whitehorn Drive N.E.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, but both vehicles had fled by the time they arrived.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

After speaking to witnesses, police say they believe the SUV nearly collided with another vehicle in the intersection of 52nd Street and Whitehorn Drive N.E.

They would like to speak to anyone who saw the near miss, or anyone who was in the other vehicle.

Police are also hoping to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage of the area at the time.

"Receiving information from witnesses is critical in our investigations,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the Guns and Gangs Unit.

“This shooting happened on a busy street with lots of other drivers and bystanders in the area who may have seen something.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the scene is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.