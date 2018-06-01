A 30-year-old woman has been charged after three people were sent to hospital after being attacked near Chinook Centre on Thursday evening.

Police were called to a restaurant at a strip mall north of 58th Avenue S.W. at about 8:25 p.m. for reports of an assault. According to police, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed inside the restaurant by another patron.

“An unknown subject entered a restaurant in the 58th Avenue and Macleod Trail, where an assault took place. Subsequent to that, a secondary assault came in shortly thereafter, outside the restaurant,” said Acting Sgt. Dwayne Cardinal. “The restaurant was not located in the mall, it was a separate building located away from the mall. That’s where the primary event occurred.”

The second victim was a 77-year-old man who was stabbed outside of a pub near the restaurant.

While police were attending the restaurant another call came in about an assault that was in progress in the Chinook Centre parkade. The victim in the parkade attack was a man in his 50's.

Police were able to contain the scene and took a woman into custody. “The arrest was made in the Chinook Centre parkade by Calgary Police Service members without incident,” said Cardinal.

Nina Nepinak, 30, has been charged with:

Aggravated assault (three counts)

Assault with a weapon (three counts)

The three victims were transported to hospital by EMS in non-life threatening condition.

“We have three known victims and a subsequent search of the area and other businesses as well as the mall confirmed that there are no additional victims that we’re aware of,” Cardinal said.

Cadillac Fairview, the mall’s owners, released a statement to CTV Calgary about the incident saying…

As you are aware there was an incident that occurred in our parking lot late last night. Our security team and Calgary Police Service (CPS) immediately attended the scene. We take the safety and security of our guests very seriously and are cooperating with the police investigation. For more information, please contact CPS. - Cadillac Fairview

Police don’t believe the victims and suspect were known to each other and say the investigation is ongoing.