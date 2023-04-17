Woman charged in drug bust by Blood Tribe Police Service

The Blood Tribe Police Service says its newly-formed drug task force has led to drug charges against a 49-year-old woman.

The BTPS drug task force, with help from the community policing division and RCMP police dog services, executed a search warrant at a home in the community of Moses Lake.

Police found 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine (estimated value of $2,600), $1,468.65 in Canadian cash along with various weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Five people were arrested but police say charges were only laid against one of them.

Maria Dawn Healy faces one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of property/currency obtained by crime.

Healy is due in Cardston provincial court next month.