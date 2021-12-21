Woman injured in downtown Calgary shooting

One person was taken to hospital on Monday after a shooting in downtown Calgary.

Police were called to a condo building on Riverfront Avenue S.E. just after 9 p.m. and found an injured woman.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say it is unclear where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.