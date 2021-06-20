CALGARY -- A woman has been sent to hospital after she was attacked by a coyote in a northwest Calgary community, the latest in a series of incidents that have plagued the community for the last couple of weeks.

Officials with Calgary EMS say the woman, who is in her 60s, was in her yard outside her Nolan Hill home at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday when she was attacked.

She suffered a bite to her leg and was taken to Rocky View hospital for treatment, where she is expected to recover.

This is the latest incident of a coyote attack reported from the community.

About two weeks ago, a woman had to be admitted to hospital when she was bitten by a coyote while playing with her daughters in their driveway.

Other residents say the problems with the animals are out of control and they've gone to the city for help.

Officials with the City of Calgary say there are measures to be followed in dealing with coyotes and they are monitoring the particular situation in Nolan Hill.