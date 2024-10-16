Woman killed by CTrain near Bridgeland station

A woman has died in a collision involving the CTrain between Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations on Wednesday morning, police said.

At about 7 a.m., police were called to the scene.

Approximately an hour later, dozens of police cars were parked on Memorial Drive Wednesday morning as officers focused on a train stopped just past the station.

The collision reconstruction unit and the medical examiner could also be seen.

In an update on Thursday morning, police said the woman have been been attempting to cross the median when she crossed into the path of a westbound train.

She sustained significant head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision and ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact police by calling 403-266-1234," police said in a news release.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips