Woman's golden retriever puppy taken during swarming in northeast Calgary

Someone stole a puppy.

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was ambushed by a group of six individuals while on her way to training classes at the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association (5600 Centre St. N.E.).

One of the woman's attackers took off with her golden retriever puppy Waverly, police say.

Waverly is only 17 weeks old.

This is believed to stem from a dispute between the victim and a dog breeder, who police say might have since resold Waverly.

Police say if that's the case, the new buyer might not realize what they've taken part in.

Police say charges haven't been laid as investigators are still working to locate one suspect and identify some of the others.

That's where you can help.

The incident occurred on Monday just before 5 p.m.

"It is believed the victim entered the community association building when she was approached by six suspects who swarmed the victim. In the commotion, the puppy was aggressively taken by one of the suspects, who then fled towards the parking lot and entered a vehicle described as a silver Honda CRV," police said in a release issued on Wednesday.

"The remaining suspects held and confined the victim in the building's vestibule to prevent her from retrieving the puppy.

"The victim was eventually released by the suspects. She then exited the building, ran towards the Honda CRV and stood behind it in an attempt to stop the vehicle from leaving, however, one of the suspects pushed the victim out of the path of the vehicle and it drove off with Waverly inside.

"The remaining suspects fled the parking lot in two unknown vehicles."

One suspect is the breeder.

Police describe four of the other suspects as follows:

1. Male, 50 to 60, about 5'8" and 165 pounds with long brown hair past his shoulders, and a slight receding hairline, wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and running shoes at the time.

2. Male, 30 to 40, about 6'0" and 165 pounds with blond shoulder-length hair, wearing a brown jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and dark-coloured shoes with white soles at the time.

3. Female, 30 to 40, 5'4" and 125 pounds with long blond hair, wearing a white sweater with blue writing, blue jeans and running shoes at the time.

4. Female, 30 to 40, 5'8" and 150 pounds with long black hair and glasses, wearing a purple sweatsuit and dark-coloured shoes at the time.

Becky Hall, a 63-year-old Calgarian, has been arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

She'll appear in court on Friday.

If you know where Waverly might be, or believe you might be able to help locate and/or identify any of the suspects, police ask that you contact them at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.