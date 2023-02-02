Woman stabbed on CTrain platform, charges pending: police
Investigators say a fight between two women at a Calgary LRT station Wednesday night left one of them with serious stab wounds.
Officials told CTV News that police responded to a fight at the Centre Street CTrain station at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Reports indicated the verbal argument had escalated and one of the participants ended up being stabbed.
"The victim made her way onto a CTrain where a Good Samaritan pushed the help button for assistance," police told CTV News in a statement Thursday morning.
"The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. She has since been upgraded to stable."
(Supplied/Brian Visser)
Investigators used security video to identify the suspect and track her to another location in downtown Calgary.
She was arrested without further incident.
Aggravated assault charges are pending.
