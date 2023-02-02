Woman stabbed on CTrain platform, charges pending: police

Investigators say a fight between two women at a Calgary LRT station Wednesday night left one of them with serious stab wounds.

Officials told CTV News that police responded to a fight at the Centre Street CTrain station at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports indicated the verbal argument had escalated and one of the participants ended up being stabbed.

"The victim made her way onto a CTrain where a Good Samaritan pushed the help button for assistance," police told CTV News in a statement Thursday morning.

"The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. She has since been upgraded to stable."

(Supplied/Brian Visser)

Investigators used security video to identify the suspect and track her to another location in downtown Calgary.

She was arrested without further incident.

Aggravated assault charges are pending.