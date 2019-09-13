The intersection of 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southwest was closed to traffic for several hours after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

CPS officials confirm the pedestrian, a woman of unconfirmed age, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition. According to EMS, the woman's condition is considered serious but stable.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, who was not seriously injured in the crash, remained at the scene following the collision.

The CPS reconstruction unit is investigating.