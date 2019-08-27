It started in June when Barb Driftmier posted an ad in her northwest condominium complex looking for a walking partner.

Her initial goal was a “selfish one”, she wanted someone to explore various parks in the city with.

“But it’s turned into a really fantastic social event for all of us and it’s gotten people out who don’t do much walking,” said Driftmier.

About a dozen women responded to the ad and now they meet every Tuesday to explore a new green space in the city.

“I’ve met people that I knew their faces and their names but I never talked to them before and we’ve actually had a great social time together,” said Driftmier.

“It’s been really wonderful that I’ve gotten to areas of the city that I didn’t really know existed, I’m ashamed to say”.

Louise Ingram is one of Driftmier’s neighbours at Country Estates on the Cove.

She says it’s easy to stay close to home and walk but she enjoys exploring new parks.

“We live in such a beautiful area with many walking paths just outside our door that we don’t often get in our cars and explore the city, so this is perfect,” said Ingram.

The group started with just females and now it will likely stay that way because they enjoy their time together, and they get to speak candidly about men, says group member Marlene Joudrie.

“Got a group of women I never knew before and now a few are really good friends, and I’m amazed at how many parks Calgary has,” said Joudrie.

“We’ve only done about 10 and we have another 20 to go, so we’re looking forward to doing all of them.”

The women say they’ll likely keep walking together until the weather gets a little cooler and the pathways are too icy to walk safely.