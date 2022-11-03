Work needed to protect animals in Crowsnest Pass: study

Volunteers with a conservation group have been watching and recording wildlife activity near a risky crossing in southern Alberta and say more needs to be done to protect animals.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has been working with the Miistakis Institute on a wildlife camera monitoring project in the Crowsnest Pass.

The strategy involved the installation of 37 remote cameras along Highway 3 in the Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor.

The NCC says the region contains "the highest number of medium and large mammal species in North America."

"Twenty-one volunteers put in 333 volunteer hours managing the cameras and identifying species – including white-tailed deer, black bear, grizzly bear, wolf, cougar, moose, elk among others," the NCC said in a release.

One of the key findings, the NCC says, is that wildlife are actively crossing at the railway underpass and at the Crowsnest River Bridge.

That means there is "potential" to modify the crossing to improve safety for wildlife.

"The hope is these results will someday inform motor vehicle accident mitigation efforts in the area, to lower the risk of collisions for both people and wildlife," the NCC said.

The group says wildlife often cross Highway 3, along with railway lines, to access food, water and for reproductive purposes.

The data collected so far is just the preliminary results of the project. The NCC says it will be using the cameras for the next three years.

"We will compare wildlife activity with wildlife-vehicle collision data and recommend road mitigation measures to help wildlife move safely across Highway 3," it said.