Workers still needed in several Alberta ridings for federal Election Day

CALGARY -

Elections Canada still needs to recruit poll workers for a number of voting districts in Alberta ahead of election day on Sept. 20.

"Some polling stations are requiring more than others," said spokesperson Leanne Nyirfa.

"But the biggest thing is we want to make sure we've got enough standby workers in the event (workers) don't show up on election day, which is a typical thing we always plan for."

Workers are needed in:

Medicine Hat;

Lethbridge;

Some rural areas in southern Alberta;

Various areas in Edmonton, and;

Red Deer – Mountain View.

To apply, potential workers must be a Canadian citizen and at least 16 years old. Pay ranges from $17.22 to $23.44 per hour depending on the position.

Poll workers are trained and receive $54.65 for the training session. Training takes between two and four hours, depending on the position, which includes front line poll workers, information officers and deputing returning officers.

Poll workers are required to wear masks and health and safety measures will be in place at all polling stations.

You can apply online or by calling 1-800-463-6868.