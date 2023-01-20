World's largest ringette tournament back on in Calgary

After being called off for the last couple of years due to COVID-19 concerns, the Esso Golden Ring is back for its 37th edition.

Some 2,400 athletes — making up 169 teams from across the country — have flocked to Calgary for the annual event that will take place at several arenas across the city.

"This weekend takes a huge collaboration of volunteers and sponsors to be successful," said Holly Bradley, chair of the 2023 Esso Golden Ring. "In keeping with a longstanding tradition, we are again honoured to host all age and skill divisions and players from across Alberta and beyond.

"This year, we are encouraging teams to 'b'RING'it', play hard and have fun."

The first games begin Friday morning and the tournament will continue through to Sunday's finals. In total, 338 games will be played over the weekend with players ranging from four years old to 18 and up in the National Ringette League.

The Canadian sport was created in North Bay, Ont., back in 1963 and has been picking up steam over the past few years.

Roughly 30,000 Canadians, primarily women, play ringette.