Wrangler goaltender Ignatjew enjoys stellar AHL debut, stopping 32 shots en route to 5-3 victory

Walter Ignatjew’s AHL career got off to a strong start Friday night, as he stopped 32 shots to lead the Wranglers to a 5-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights.

It was the opening game of a back-to-back series between the two teams.

Rory Kerins continued his hot streak, opening the scoring for the Wranglers. That was followed up by Clark Bishop, who made it 2-0 off a feed from Jakob Pelletier.

The Wranglers went up by three late in the first period on a goal by Walker Duehr, who was set up by Ilya Nikolaev.

After Gage Quinney scored for the Silver Knights, Kerins added his second of the night to make it 4-1 in the second.

In the third, the Silver Knights rallied, getting goals from Gigori Denisenko and Callahan Burke to cut the score to 4-3 before Bishop was awarded his second of the night with 20 seconds remaining when he was tripped on an uncontested breakaway.

The same two teams do it again Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.