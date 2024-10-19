Wrangler goaltender Ignatjew enjoys stellar AHL debut, stopping 32 shots en route to 5-3 victory
Walter Ignatjew’s AHL career got off to a strong start Friday night, as he stopped 32 shots to lead the Wranglers to a 5-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights.
It was the opening game of a back-to-back series between the two teams.
Rory Kerins continued his hot streak, opening the scoring for the Wranglers. That was followed up by Clark Bishop, who made it 2-0 off a feed from Jakob Pelletier.
The Wranglers went up by three late in the first period on a goal by Walker Duehr, who was set up by Ilya Nikolaev.
After Gage Quinney scored for the Silver Knights, Kerins added his second of the night to make it 4-1 in the second.
In the third, the Silver Knights rallied, getting goals from Gigori Denisenko and Callahan Burke to cut the score to 4-3 before Bishop was awarded his second of the night with 20 seconds remaining when he was tripped on an uncontested breakaway.
The same two teams do it again Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Live updates: B.C.'s 43rd provincial election
Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election is on now, with live results and analysis.
Metro Vancouver hit with massive flooding, road closures on the day of B.C. provincial election
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
Leaked documents show U.S. intelligence on Israel's plans to attack Iran: CNN sources
The U.S is investigating a leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to three people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar confirmed the documents' authenticity.
Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia
Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former U.S. president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Cher inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Dua Lipa and Zendaya paying tribute
Dua Lipa and Cher opened the Rock and Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night singing 'Believe' before giving way to a medley of rump shakers by funk masters Kool & the Gang and a powerhouse performance by Dionne Warwick, bringing the house down at 83.
Hurricane Oscar forms off the coast of the Bahamas
Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It characterized the storm as 'tiny.'
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Edmonton
-
Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
-
Alberta UCP to vote on celebrating CO2, abandoning net-zero targets
A proposal to stop labelling carbon dioxide as a pollutant and instead celebrate it as a "foundational nutrient for all life on Earth" will be up for debate at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting in November.
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April, 16 were Indigenous
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
Lethbridge
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
-
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
-
Flood warnings in effect due to B.C. storm
Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island as an atmospheric river drenches the South Coast.
-
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after driver killed in Victoria
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating a collision in downtown Victoria early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in police custody.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
Saskatoon fire says ‘use caution’ with lithium batteries after e-scooter sparks house fire
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Regina
-
-
New mural showcasing Regina's skyline unveiled in Victoria Park
A new mural by a local artist has been completed and unveiled in downtown Regina.
-
Public school board trustee candidate forum hopes to increase electorate participation in local schools
A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.
Toronto
-
Woman dead, three others in hospital after shooting in Brampton
A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
-
Motorcycle rider dead following collision on Hwy. 407 in Thornhill
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill.
Montreal
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
Ghost shoes memorial honours young Man killed by bus in Montreal
A ghost shoes memorial was held on Saturday in the Plateau-Mount-Royal borough, after a young man was fatally struck by a public transit bus.
-
Soaring costs threaten closure of farm animal sanctuary in Eastern Townships
SAFE, an animal sanctuary in Mansonville in the Eastern Townships, is among a growing number of shelters in Quebec facing financial difficulties. This raises concerns that it may soon have to close its doors.
Atlantic
-
Polls close across Nova Scotia for 2024 municipal elections
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
-
-
Annual yard sale in Salisbury, N.B., continues to give back to the community
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa volunteer group helps clean up hoarders home infested with rats
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
-
Civil liberties group questions constitutionality of proposed Ottawa 'bubble bylaw'
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it is concerned about the constitutionality and effectiveness of a proposed 'bubble bylaw' in the City of Ottawa, that if passed, could restrict demonstrations and protests near certain public spaces.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
-
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
Barrie
-
Driver crashes into pole after avoiding wildlife: OPP
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
-
Green Party nominates Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate
Matt Richter has been nominated as the Green Party of Ontario’s Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate for the next provincial election.
-
Police search for stolen pickup
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
Kitchener
-
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
London
-
Two dead in Norfolk County crash
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
-
'He loved his job': Defibrillator given in honour of fallen London firefighter
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
-
Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
Windsor
-
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month marks season end for Wonder Broads, racers say early detection is key
As the Wonder Broads in Windsor conclude another season of bringing breast cancer survivors together through the sport of dragon boat racing, team members are reflecting on the impact of their journey.
-
Radio host Lisa Williams reveals mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis influenced retirement
While accepting a lifetime achievement award Friday night, longtime local radio host Lisa Williams revealed a deeply personal challenge she’s been facing since 2018: her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
-
Sexual assault suspect charged with violating bail conditions: WPS
A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail conditions.