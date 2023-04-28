Wranglers look to sweep at home following overtime win in Game 1
The Wranglers are looking for a sweep of the home portion of their series against Abbotsford after winning Game 1 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night.
Jakob Pelletier scored the game-winner 11:52 into the first extra period to give the host Wranglers a one-game lead in their best-of-five Pacific Division semi-final.
Dryden Hunt and Adam Klapka added singles for the Wranglers, and Dustin Wolf made 37 stops in goal. Wolf was named Player of the Game.
The Wranglers overcame a match penalty to leading scorer Matthew Phillips, who was tossed out of the game for spearing. Phillips was nailed with 15 minutes worth of penalties on the play, which were more than the 12 minutes he had for the entire regular season.
"I liked our guys' energy out there," Wrangler coach Mitch Love said Thursday. "Get what you need (in Game 1), then re-set and get ready for tomorrow."
The Wranglers also overcame an 11-day layoff, which Love admitted was a bit of a challenge.
"(The) break almost felt like it lasted forever," he said. "It was good for the guys to get out there."
He wasn't too thrilled with the match penalty assigned to Phillips but said that ultimately the team was able to produce a positive outcome out of a negative moment.
"That's the American Hockey League," he said. "In that circumstance, you would like it to be a different outcome there, but I thought our guys really stepped up (killing the penalty).
"(Then we) threw things in a bit of a blender with 11 forwards," Love added. "I thought our guys adapted for the most part playing with different guys each shift. I tried to balance the bench as best I could, but that's what good teams do this time of year," he added, "especially in adverse moments.
"It was a big penalty kill for us, and then it turned to four on four, and we got a big goal to get us going in the first," he added.
NO SUSPENSION
Phillips wasn't suspended and will be in the lineup for Game 2, which is tonight at the Saddledome.
"It was kind of an unfortunate thing," Phillips said Friday morning. "I just kind of got tied up trying to get through to the net - there was no intent there, so I'm glad there was no injury, and just happy the league saw it that way and happy to be back tonight."
Matthew Phillips returns to lineup Friday night for Game 2 against Abbotsford
Phillips apologized to the Abbotsford player he speared.
"I said 'Sorry, didn't mean to get you there.' It's unfortunate, everyone's trying to gain space out there, and it happened," Phillips said. "I only had 12 penalty minutes this year, so that's not really up my alley."
The final three games (if necessary) in the best-of-five will be in Abbotsford.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says she resigned because some members of its board of directors refused to recuse themselves from involvement in an independent forensic audit into a 2016 donation that she says was linked to China.
NEW | Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
Edmonton
-
Oilers looking to match desperate Kings' sense of urgency to clinch series in Game 6
The roles have been reversed. In last season's first-round playoff matchup, the Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 series lead and the Los Angeles Kings stormed back to take Games 4 and 5. That meant the Oilers had to play desperate hockey in Game 6 in order to survive. They did — and went on to take the series.
-
Edmonton man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of girl
A man who says he thought he was in a video game while stabbing a seven-year-old girl to death has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
Courtyard by Marriott patio damaged by river valley brush fire
Several photos and videos from the scene showed flames burning in the river valley, near the Courtyard, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and the 100 Street Funicular.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
Burnaby teen was killed during sexual assault, Crown alleges at opening of long-awaited murder trial
The Crown gave its opening statement in the long-awaited murder trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old in Burnaby nearly six years ago, detailing the prosecution's theory of how the girl was killed.
-
Man charged after caught-on-camera attack on B.C. Uber driver
A suspect has been identified, arrested and charged in relation to a caught-on-camera attack on an Uber driver in B.C., according to authorities.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting
The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
A fair, dry weekend for the Maritimes followed by a rainy start to May
With a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, just a few clouds and some fog patches are expected Friday night — followed by largely fair weather for the weekend ahead.
-
'Today is a proud day for the community': RCN vessel named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian
One of Canada’s new naval vessels has been named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian, William Hall.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
-
'Gauntlet of human suffering': Nanaimo residents hold public safety rally
"Enough is enough." Those were the words echoed during simultaneous rallies across British Columbia on Thursday, the largest of which took place in Nanaimo.
-
ICBC chooses new CEO after former head moves to BC Ferries
ICBC has appointed a new CEO several months after the former executive left the role to serve as the new CEO of BC Ferries.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | More than $4 million in suspicious casino buy-ins allegedly traced to one man
An alleged money launderer racked up millions of dollars in transactions at several Toronto-area casinos, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
TMU student union suing former execs for alleged fraud, mismanagement totalling $250K
The undergraduate student union at Toronto Metropolitan University has launched a lawsuit against five former union executives, alleging fraud and financial mismanagement that it claims resulted in $250,000 in losses.
-
This is why you can't recycle your coffee cup
Coffee cups are not recyclable in Toronto – but why?
Montreal
-
English speakers 'underrepresented' in Quebec civil service, CAQ wants to change that
English speakers in Quebec make up one per cent or less of the province's civil service according to figures presented by the finance minister but Eric Girard, who is also responsible for relations with the English-speaking community, said he'd like that number to grow.
-
Car registration tax to rise in 2024 in greater Montreal, public transit to benefit
Owners of passenger vehicles registered in the greater Montreal area will be paying more registration tax next year – and the Montreal Metropolitain Community (CMM) will be permitted to collect it, the CMM has announced.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | April showers to wash into the beginning of May
After a fine finish to the work week, with a return to sunshine and warmer air, Montreal is bracing for periods of steady rain. A wet weather pattern will be setting itself up across Southern Quebec for the final weekend of April and the start of May.
Ottawa
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Teen charged after pellet gun fired at school buses in Almonte, Ont.
An eastern Ontario teen is facing several charges after a pellet gun was fired at school buses with children on board.
-
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Internal memos reveal wide-ranging impacts of WRDSB cyberattack
Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled.
-
Ager Hasan trial: Jurors see photos of crime scene taken at Melinda Vasilije’s apartment
Friday marks six years since Melinda Vasilije was found dead in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener’s Loren Gabel picks up hardware, accolades for her skills on the ice
Waterloo region has produced a long list of hockey legends over the years, including names like Darryl Sittler, Ronald Scott Stevens and Mark Scheifele, who will forever be linked to the hockey landscape.
Saskatoon
-
Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting
A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
-
City of Saskatoon observes National Day of Mourning for workers
The City of Saskatoon will lower flags on Friday to honour the National Day of Mourning, according to a news release from the city.
-
Sons of Anarchy star shouts out Saskatoon Blades' stunning playoff run
A high-profile star with deep Saskatoon roots is cheering on the Blades from afar.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Barrie shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous on the loose
Police charged three individuals with attempted murder and are on the hunt for a fourth suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting in Barrie.
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer in 1993
One of the men found guilty of murdering Sudbury police Const. Joe MacDonald has been granted an extension on his day parole for another six months.
Winnipeg
-
Overdose numbers rose in Manitoba in 2022
More than 400 Manitobans lost their lives due to drug overdoses last year, continuing a deadly trend that has seen overdose deaths increasing since 2019.
-
Trudeau says government making 'serious offers' to end public service strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the government is making 'serious offers' in a bid to bring a strike of its largest public sector union to an end.
-
Rehabilitate or demolish? Manitoba Housing seeks proposals for vacant housing complex
Manitoba Housing has put out a call for proposals to redevelop a Central Park-area complex that once won architectural awards and now sits empty.
Regina
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
-
'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle
Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.
-
More Sask. cheerleaders make history in international competition
History has been made once again by Saskatchewan cheerleaders at an international competition.