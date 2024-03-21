Wranglers lose 3-2 in shootout as Sam Morton notches first pro goal

The Wranglers fell short in the shootout Wednesday night as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Bakersfield Condors.

That dulled the thrill somewhat for Sam Morton, who scored his first professional goal for the Wranglers.

🚨 Sam Morton scores his FIRST PRO GOAL! pic.twitter.com/KnLr1aLSZf — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) March 21, 2024

Adam Klapka added the other goal for Calgary.

Max Wanner and Dylan Holloway scored in regulation time for Bakersfield, and Matvey Petrov netted the game-winner in the shootout.

Connor Murphy stopped 42 shots for the Wranglers in the loss.

The defeat gave the Wranglers three points out of a possible four in their two-game series against Bakersfield, after they won Tuesday night 2-1.

Next up for the Wranglers is a Friday night clash with the Ontario Reign in California. Puck drop is 8 p.m. MST.