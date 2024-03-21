CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers lose 3-2 in shootout as Sam Morton notches first pro goal

    The Wranglers in action Wednesday night against Bakersfield at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers in action Wednesday night against Bakersfield at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    The Wranglers fell short in the shootout Wednesday night as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Bakersfield Condors.

    That dulled the thrill somewhat for Sam Morton, who scored his first professional goal for the Wranglers.

    Adam Klapka added the other goal for Calgary.

    Max Wanner and Dylan Holloway scored in regulation time for Bakersfield, and Matvey Petrov netted the game-winner in the shootout.

    Connor Murphy stopped 42 shots for the Wranglers in the loss.

    The defeat gave the Wranglers three points out of a possible four in their two-game series against Bakersfield, after they won Tuesday night 2-1.

    Next up for the Wranglers is a Friday night clash with the Ontario Reign in California. Puck drop is 8 p.m. MST.

