Wranglers make it 8 in a row with 4-3 win over Gulls at Saddledome

Matt Coronato scored twice to lead the Calgary Wranglers to a 4-3 win over San Diego Tuesday night at the Saddledome.

The victory was the Wranglers’ eighth in a row, after a season opening loss at Abbotsford.

In addition to Coronato’s pair, the Wranglers got one from Ilya Solovyov and one from Clark Bishop to provide the margin of victory over the Gulls.

Tyson Hinds, Sam Colangelo and Jan Mysak scored for San Diego, leaving things knotted at three goals apiece halfway through the third, when Bishop scored the winner for Calgary.

The Wranglers lead the Pacific Division by six points over the San Jose Barracuda, and with 16 points, they lead the American Hockey League in the early going.

The Gulls and Wranglers go at it again on Halloween night at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.