Wranglers sweep weekend in San Diego, winning 6-0 over Gulls
Dustin Wolf recorded his second shutout of the season, Matthew Phillips regained the AHL lead in goals scored as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the San Diego Gulls 6-0 Saturday night in southern California.
Clark Bishop added a pair, and Coltan Poolman, Radim Zohorna and Nick DeSimone joined AHL Player of the Month Phillips on the scoresheet for the red-hot Wranglers.
The goals were Bishop's first and second of the season, both coming on feeds from Alex Gallant.
The Wranglers were air tight on defence in the third period, limiting San Diego to one shot on goal. Wolf stopped 17 shots for the shutout win.
The Gulls and Wranglers resume their rivalry next Friday in Calgary, when they meet at the Saddledome.
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
‘Harmful or beneficial?’ Researchers weigh the aquatic impact of melting glaciers
New research has found that climate change could cause more than 100,000 tonnes of micro-organisms to be released into natural ecosystems every year, a result of melting glaciers in the Northern Hemisphere. The ramifications of this, however, remain unknown.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Alberta premier says changes coming to sovereignty bill
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
Woman fatally shot overnight outside Mississauga gas station
A 21-year-old woman has died after being shot overnight in Mississauga.
No evidence slain B.C. RCMP officer or colleagues committed offence, watchdog says
None of the officers who responded to the altercation that led to the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
McDavid, Draisaitl's four-point performances lead Oilers past Canadiens 5-3
Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.
Krampus Walk celebrates European Christmas tradition
A scary sight in Old Strathcona on Saturday night as the Krampus Walk (or Krampus Lauf) descended on Whyte Avenue searching for naughty children.
Downtown businesses welcome the holiday and Christmas shoppers
The lights are on after the Downtown Holiday Light Up on Rice Howard Way.
Richmond, B.C., 'tax protester' gets 30-month sentence, $120K in fines, CRA says
A B.C. man who evaded more than $120,000 worth of taxes more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Wall of human hair built in downtown Vancouver in solidarity with Iranian protesters
Hundreds gathered just outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday to show support for the ongoing anti-government movement in Iran.
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
'We have to have a plan': New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation
Prince Edward Island’s Ground Search and Rescue tested out some new equipment and learned new search management roles in a major mock operation Saturday.
Homicide investigation underway in death Elsipogtog First Nation man: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on the Elsipogtog First Nation.
Nanaimo Clippers Remembrance Day jersey headed to Hockey Hall of Fame
The jersey Nanaimo Clippers forward Rylan Yates wore during the team's Remembrance Day game this year has been shipped to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto (HHOF) at the hall's request.
Island medical lab reopening after staff shortage forced closure
A Vancouver Island medical lab that closed in August due to a lack of staff will be reopening Tuesday.
B.C. llama named Todd works as screen actor, rests in hotel room
Although he’s not being pestered by paparazzi or fending off fans now, Bonnie Nicholls says the llama that she’s walking down the street with is just as leisurely in the limelight.
One person critically injured in Mississauga triple shooting
One person is in life-threatening condition following a Saturday evening shooting in Mississauga.
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
Man killed in burning vehicle after being rear-ended in Montreal, teen arrested
A driver who stopped his vehicle at a red light met an horrific end Sunday around 12:50 a.m. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. The driver was travelling eastbound on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue. He was then hit head-on by another vehicle travelling in the same direction.
'Paris moment:' COP15 conference in Montreal seeks hard targets on biodiversity
Species decline are what the 196 countries are hoping to halt at this week's COP15 meetings by reaching a refreshed Convention on Biological Diversity that contains real goals and real money. Referring to the international deal that created the same for greenhouse gases, advocates say they're hoping for a 'Paris moment' in Montreal
Beachburg, Ont. mother in need of $100K to afford life-saving cancer surgery
A young mother in the Ottawa Valley is hoping to raise $100,000 in order to afford life-saving cancer surgery in the United States.
Eight unique places to stay near Ottawa this winter
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at unique destinations to stay at this winter within two hours of Ottawa.
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
Fire at Breslau home causes $200,000 in damage
Waterloo regional police say no injuries were reported after an early morning fire at a home in Breslau.
Woman charged with second-degree murder in 'suspicious' death of Saskatoon man
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged a 20-year-old woman with second degree murder after the body of a man was found in a home on 7th Street East.
U of S researchers uncover method to boost nutrient of major Sask. crop
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have found a way to make red lentils more nutritious, and greener to process.
Court grants class action status for lawsuit against Sask. school for the deaf
A Court of King’s Bench judge has certified a class action lawsuit alleging historic abuse at the Saskatchewan School for the Deaf.
Snow squall warning issued for Sault area; poor conditions on Hwy. 17 expected
A snow squall warning was issued Sunday in the Sault Ste. Marie area with poor road conditions expected.
New veterinarian a boost for animal care in the North Bay area
A veterinarian clinic in Callander, just outside of North Bay, is welcoming a new doctor to its team.
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision: WPS
A man is dead following an early morning crash in the Polo Park area.
'A really interesting experience': Hundreds of new Canadians attend their first hockey game
Hundreds of newcomers got to witness a favourite Canadian pastime on Saturday.
'We want to keep his memory alive': Winnipeg family raises $20K for HSC Children's Hospital
A Manitoba family is honouring the memory of their son with a large donation to the Manitoba Children's Hospital Foundation.
'It's going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
'I hope I was able to do it some justice': Artist works to perfect style in portraying Sask. prairies
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building was host to an art show, portraying life on the prairies.
