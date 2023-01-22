Wranglers win third in a row against Abbotsford

The Calgary Wranglers wrapped up the third installment of their trip to Abbotsford with a 5-3 victory Saturday night.

The win made it a clean sweep for the team, which also won Friday and Wednesday night contests against the Canucks.

Ben Jones had a goal and an assist, while Brett Sutter, Mitch McLain, Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary rounded out the Wrangler scoring.

Linus Karlsson, Vasily Podkolzin and Danila Klimovich tallied for the Canucks.

Dustin Wolf stopped 32 shots for the Wranglers. He leads all AHL goalies with 23 victories.

The game was 3-2 heading into the third, before Schwindt fired one under the crossbar to give the Wranglers room to breathe at 4-2.

Late in the third, Brett Sutter's empty-netter made it 5-2 before Klimovich scored to make it 5-3.

The Wranglers have won 27 games, tying them for most in the AHL.

They return home to play two against the Ontario Reign, starting Jan.24.