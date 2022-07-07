Yahoo! Calgary Stampede ramps up with first pancake breakfasts, Sneak-A-Peek
With the first full-scale Calgary Stampede rapidly approaching, some Calgarians are getting into the spirit a little early.
The Stampede doesn't officially kick off until Friday, but Thursday's 'First Flip' pancake breakfast symbolizes the unofficial beginning of the annual celebration.
From 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., people can come down to Stephen Avenue between First Stree. S.E. and Centre Street to enjoy some free flapjacks and live entertainment.
The first Stampede pancake breakfast of the year also includes live performances by Red Hot Hayseed, followed by roving entertainment from Emily Triggs, Justine Vandergrift, Liz Christensen, Green Fools and Chinook Country Line Dancers.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Premier Jason Kenney will also attend to hand out pancakes and make brief remarks at 8:30 a.m.
For those eager to find an excuse to throw on their cowboy boots a day early, the Stampede Sneak-A-Peek event runs Thursday from 5 p.m. until midnight, where you can visit Stampede Park at a discounted rate.
WEATHER | Calgary faces storms ahead of Stampede Sneak-A-Peek
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.
Canada is heading towards a recession, but it will be moderate and short: RBC
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
Man pulled from burning car by five others on Ontario highway in 'heroic effort'
Five men are being hailed as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto-area highway earlier this week.
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Real estate agent: Many people 'desperate to sell right now'
As concerns grow that Canada's red-hot real estate market may be starting to cool, one real estate agent in Toronto says that some homeowners in the city are becoming increasingly 'desperate to sell right now.'
Some medical schools in Canada face cadaver shortage
With donations of cadavers falling, medical students may lack 'fundamental knowledge' of human anatomy, says a UBC medical professor.
Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys
The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the 80s dynasty.
Josh Classen's forecast: High risk of severe storms later today
It's setting up to be a very active day across central and north-central Alberta with a high risk of severe storms late this afternoon and this evening.
Cyclist dead in Gasoline Alley hit-and-run south of Red Deer
A 45-year-old cyclist is dead and RCMP are searching for a car with suspected windshield damage in connection with the crash south of Red Deer.
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in February
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
Surrey drivers warned of hours-long road closure after hydro pole crash
Surrey drivers may need to alter their route in to work Thursday morning due to a car crash involving a hydro pole.
Body found after suspected drowning in Dartmouth
The body of a man who went missing from King’s Wharf in Dartmouth Wednesday night has been found.
Person in hospital with serious injuries following Halifax shooting: police
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Halifax Wednesday night.
Former crew say goodbye to storied research ship Hudson, as replacement awaited
The Canadian Coast Guard is saying goodbye to a storied research vessel today and looking for a replacement to carry out the science projects the ship has hosted for the past six decades.
Escaped pigs and piglets damage Vancouver Island golf course
People who are looking to swing a club at one Vancouver Island golf course have more than sand traps and water hazards to look out for.
Canadian rock icon Randy Bachman returns home with long-lost guitar
His famous guitar was stolen almost 46 years ago, but on Wednesday rock legend Randy Bachman finally brought the prized instrument home.
Malahat highway traffic snarled by truck fire
The Trans-Canada Highway was reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions due to a truck fire Thursday morning.
BREAKING | Woman knocked unconscious in another random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
Man pulled from burning car by five others on Ontario highway in 'heroic effort'
Five men are being hailed as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto-area highway earlier this week.
Toronto residents complain of sleepless nights after alleged nightclub opens in their condo building
Residents living in Toronto’s west end say they have been left utterly exhausted after an alleged nightclub opened up at the base of their condominium.
Quebec says new wave of COVID-19 'under control for the moment,' urges people to be 'vigilant'
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister
The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.
BREAKING | Banff Avenue shooting victim dies in hospital
A 24-year-old man shot on Banff Avenue in the city’s south end on Tuesday has died.
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellations
Fans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
$61 million in illegal cannabis seized from production sites in Kingsville
Essex County OPP say police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two production sites in Kingsville.
More ER closures in Listowel and Wingham
Once again due to staff shortages, the emergency departments at both Listowel and Wingham hospitals will be closed overal several upcoming dates.
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
Saskatoon Access Transit user 'shocked' over service reduction
Starting Thursday, riders looking to take Access Transit to get to their destinations will notice a shift in service over the next three weeks.
Ukrainian siblings build new future in Saskatoon
Two Ukrainian refugees, a brother and sister, are settling into their new home in Saskatoon.
Four days of live music on Sudbury's Ramsey Lake
A popular Sudbury summer music festival kicks off its annual event celebrating five decades of live music, entertainment and workshops.
-
Sault suspect accused of forcible confinement, tying victim’s hands
A 33-year old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie is facing numerous charges, including forcible confinement and uttering threats, following an incident Wednesday on Cunningham Road.
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
'We need people to work': Manitoba hotel industry experiencing labour shortage
Following years of struggle brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manitoba hotel industry is experiencing a new issue – labour shortages.
-
Public asked to avoid 1500 block of Angus Street: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1500 block of Angus St. on Thursday while a police operation is underway, a news release said.
Plane that brought displaced Ukrainians to Sask. returns to Poland with supplies
A plane that brought Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan is flying back to Poland full of supplies.
