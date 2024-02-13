You can expect some chilly temperatures on Valentine's Day; Thursday, too.

Happy Valentine's Day!

If you are headed out to celebrate the day of love on Wednesday, you'll have to dress for cold weather.

In the morning, it will feel closer to -16 with the wind chill, closer to -11 in the afternoon and by 8 p.m., closer to -18.

If you don't like to get out there in the cold, a movie on the couch is a warmer, indoor option.

Expect things to get even cooler by Thursday.

In fact, Thursday will be the coldest day of the week.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build in on Friday and that will help our temperatures climb to the plus single digits just in time for the long weekend!