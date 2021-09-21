Young Albertans are now the demographic with the highest COVID-19 rates

CALGARY -

Alberta youth now have the highest COVID-19 rate compared to any other demographic.

As of Monday, case rates per 100,000 for Albertans aged five to nine were 377 and case rates per 100,000 for Albertans ages 10 to 19 were 337.

That’s in comparison to the newborn to four age group which had 201 cases per 100,000, the 20 to 29 age group which had 281 cases per 100,000 and the 30-39 age group which had 316 cases per 100,0000.

Public education advocacy group Support our Students (SOS) has been monitoring the number of cases identified at Alberta schools and keeps an updated list on its website.

On Monday alone, SOS said COVID-19 cases were reported at 12 different schools in Alberta, two schools moved to online learning and two reported outbreaks.

On Friday, the Calgary Board of Education penned a letter to the UCP government over its concerns with COVID-19 in schools.

"We are frustrated by the lack of coherent provincial guidance being provided to our families and students," the CBE said.

"Families have received mixed messages about the real and substantial risk that COVID-19 presents to our communities, and school jurisdictions are left to fill the public health gap left by the government."

Meanwhile, Calgary Catholic School District said Monday it recognizes the "ongoing challenges of creating and maintaining safe learning environments in our schools during the fourth wave of COVID-19."

"Our Board is currently in the process of communicating their concerns to the provincial government."

At this time, Albertans under the age of 12 aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but that could soon change.

On Monday, Pfizer said its vaccine is proving effective in kids under 12, and it will be seeking authorization for the age group soon.

- With files from Sarah Reid