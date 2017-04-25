A group of ATV riders narrowly avoided serious injury when they found a length of barbed wire stretched across a riding trail over the weekend.

The riders were in the Porcupine Hills near Claresholm on Sunday afternoon and noticed the wire blocking the path just before they hit it.

Everyone in the group managed to stop, but they were unnerved by the incident.

“If somebody hadn’t of seen it, they would have gone right into it and it could have gone right into their neck, broken their neck, taken their head clean off, you never know,” said Todd Campbell, one of the riders.

Riders in that area say racing flags have been removed from trails in the past and they’ve also seen barbed wire on trails before.

The use of off-highway vehicles in Alberta’s backcountry has been a contentious issue for years.

Police are looking into the incident.