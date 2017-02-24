

CTV Calgary Staff





Emil and Rodica Radita have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of their son from starvation and untreated diabetes in 2013.

The Calgary couple was charged in the death of 15-year-old Alex Radita who weighed just 37 pounds when he died.

Alex was diagnosed with diabetes when he was two-years-old. He had previously been in foster care in B.C. for about a year after an investigation determined that his parents were not adequately taking care of his medical condition.

He was returned to his parents in 2005 and the family moved from B.C. to Alberta, where court heard that Alex did not see a doctor or go to school.

The Crown stated during the trial that the Raditas didn’t believe in Alex’s diagnosis, saying that “Alex was doomed and trapped by the two people with the power to save him.”

The defence said the couple didn’t mean to kill their son and the Crown hasn’t been able to offer any evidence of intent to kill.

Justice Karen Horner said that Alex's death was 'unnecessary and completely avoidable' and that his murder was 'planned and deliberate.'

The Raditas were handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.