

CTV Calgary Staff





A two week sting operation aimed at offenders who steal vehicles that are left running in front of Calgary homes is complete and several people are now facing charges.

Police started a campaign called Operation Cold Start in December and in one week, found 885 vehicles that were unlocked and left running with the keys inside.

Building on that information, Operation Incessant was launched to target areas in the city that had a high number of stolen vehicles.

Patrol officers, District Operations Teams and the Support Section were placed in those areas and were able to act quickly whenever a stolen vehicle was reported and make an arrest.

As a result, seven people were charged with 24 criminal charges including; nine charges under the Traffic Safety Act and the execution of 18 outstanding warrants.

Police also recovered 11 vehicles with a total value of $147,000.

The following people have been charged in the investigation:

A 14-year-old male of Calgary

A 15-year-old male of Calgary

Joshua Dale Vaughan, 19, of Calgary

Ian Edward Morris, 27, of Calgary

Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, of Calgary

Samantha Lyn O’Brien, 26, of Calgary

Blake Dustin Jedynak, 21, of Calgary

Morris and Bartman are wanted on arrest warrants after failing to make a court appearance and charges are pending against an eighth person whose identity will be released once they are formally charged.

Acting Staff Sergeant Darwin Pearce says people are making it easy for thieves.

"Unfortunately, we as a community are making it too easy for them to commit these offences. We are leaving vehicles running unattended and it is simple for somebody to come along."

Pearce said that in this week alone, 23 vehicles were stolen after they were left running unattended in the early morning hours.

"This morning, there were four alone," he said.

The majority of the vehicles are recovered by police, by Pearce says it is an important issue because those stolen vehicles are used to commit more serious crimes.

"Just this week, on Tuesday morning, a vehicle was stolen from northeast Calgary and a few hours later it was used in a robbery at a liquor store on Centre Street where the offenders were armed with bear spray."

Investigators say that prevention is the best defence against car theft and residents are reminded to:

Never leave a vehicle running unattended

Install a remote starter if possible but ensure the vehicle is locked

Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves

Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around vehicles and if a garage door opener goes missing it should be recoded immediately

If the keys are stolen, immediately change the locks to anything that can be unlocked with the keys, including residences and vehicles

Always lock the main door leading from a garage into a residence

"I know this week has been cold, but it just takes a minute," said Pearce. "They think they can go back into their house, but it takes less than a minute for these criminals driving around looking for that. That's all they need."

The charges include theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, possession of other identity documents, obstruction of a peace officer, identity fraud, driving while disqualified, possession of a controlled substance and various breach of recognizance charges.