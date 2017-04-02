News of the deaths of more than 200 people to an avalanche of mud in Colombia has sent waves through Alberta’s tight-knit Colombian community.

“Unfortunately, what we have learned is the avalanche created by the heavy rains has created a toll now above 200 people dead and several hundred injured,” said Andres Talero, Consul General of Colombia based in Calgary. “The authorities are still working desperately in order to try and find any survivors in the debris -the mud, the rocks - that are in the area.”

The deadly mudslide struck the city of Mocoa, with a population of roughly 40,000, in the province of Putumayo late last week after the region received nearly half of its annual rainfall in a single day.

“The main challenge is, because the bridges were destroyed , this city is crossed by three rivers so it became sort of isolated,” said Talero. “The best efforts are concentrated now in supplying potable drinking water and supplies to take care of the wounded and the victims of this tragic avalanche.”

Camilo Camacho, a public policy student at the University of Calgary who moved to Calgary from the Colombian capital of Bogota, was saddened but not surprised by news of the tragedy. “These are my people. It’s very sad,” said Camacho. “It’s also something that could be prevented.”

Camacho says the region is rich with resources, oilsands and agriculture, but its people remain poor.

“Pretty much all the revenue that is gathered from those businesses in there just goes out of country,” explained Camacho. “Nothing is invested in those provinces and towns.”

The student, who also works in a local grocery store that specializes in goods from Latin America, says slides are not uncommon in the region in March, the rainy season, and efforts could have been made to relocate homes further from the river.

“I’d like to invite the international community to pay more attention to those communities, to those little towns and regions, and, as much as we can, start spreading the word about what needs to be done in those cities and towns.”

Talero says several Calgary companies in the oil and gas sector operate in the province of Putumayo and approximately 20,000 Colombians reside in Alberta. He understands the desire to want to help the victims of the mudslide and says financial donations are the most effective route.

“The best way to help is to make a cash donation to the Colombian Red Cross because it will allow the Red Cross to focus resources on what is actually needed,” said Talero. “At this point, because of the logistics, it’s very hard to take things there.”

“There’s going to be a long and very demand process of rebuilding the city of Mocoa.”

For information regarding the relief effort visit Colombian Red Cross Society

With files from CTV's Bill Macfarlane