The largest and most complex traffic upgrade in Calgary’s history is poised to move forward after a special committee approved recommendations to upgrade Crowchild Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

City staff presented the committee with four recommendations based on public input and professional advice.

Among those was the suggestion to acquire the land needed to upgrade the route from 24 Avenue N.W. across the Bow River down to 17 Avenue S.W.

The project aims to unclog Crowchild by expanding lanes over the Bow River and Glenmore Trail.

The work would also add improved exit ramps, merge lanes and cycling and pedestrian connections.

Members of St. Pius X Church voiced concerns about one of the interchanges saying it could cause issues and traffic backups. They were appeased after the committee amended its recommendation to include purchasing the adjacent land to use for church parking.

Cyclists also weighed in on the project saying that it does not cater to their needs by making any of the streets bike friendly.

The city hasn’t attached a price tag to the project yet.