The trial continues for a Calgary man accused of strangling his spouse and burying her body in the basement of the family home nearly five years ago.

**WARNING: STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME**

Allan Shyback is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of Lisa Mitchell who was last seen alive in October of 2012.

The trial began on Tuesday and the Crown told the court in its opening statement that Shyback took significant steps to cover up Mitchell’s death.

The Crown says Shyback confessed to undercover officers that he strangled Mitchell and then buried her body under the home the couple shared with their two children.

The 31-year-old's body was found in December 2014, two years after she was reported missing, in a plastic bin that was encased in cement.

Court photos show the container in the basement of the couple’s Ogden area home and the medical examiner says Mitchell’s body was found inside in a fetal position covered in salt and cat litter.

Lisa Mitchell's mother testified on the first day of the trial and told the court that the couple often argued and that her daughter once hit Shyback with a frying pan.

Peggy Mitchell says the last contact she had with Lisa was over email, which was unusual, and that she also received a voicemail but didn't think it was really from her daughter.

In an agreed statement of facts, Shyback admitted to using previously recorded audio to make the voicemail.

On Wednesday, court will hear from the lead investigator in the case.

Shyback has pleaded not guilty to the charges and the trial is expected to last through next week.