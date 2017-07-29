One man is dead and eight people, including two infants, have been transported to hospital with minor injuries following a Saturday morning crash on Highway 7.

According to EMS officials, emergency crews were called to a location on Highway 7, near The Big Rock, shortly before 10:00 a.m. following reports of a collision.

The collision occurred when the driver of a wesbound GMC Yukon waited for a break in oncoming traffic in order to make a left hand turn from Highway 7 onto southbound 64 Street. A wesbound Jeep slowed behind the Yukon but a third westbound vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended the Jeep. The impact of the collision sent the Jeep into the eastbound lane of the undivided highway and into the path of an oncoming Honda CRV. A head-on collision ensued.

An elderly male, who had been in the Honda CRV, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

EMS transported six patients, including two infants, to the High River Hospital in stable condition. One patient was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and one patient was transported to the Oilfields General Hospital in Black Diamond.

The two infants had been passengers in the Jeep.

A section of Highway 7 has been closed to traffic as RCMP, including the collision reconstruction unit, investigates the crash. An estimated time for the reopening of the road has not been confirmed but RCMP suspect the highway will remain closed for hours. .