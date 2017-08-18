A memorial service was held in Longview on Friday afternoon to remember two motorcycle riders who died in a Thursday night crash on Highway 543.

Friends have identified the deceased couple as 48-year-old Lori Jo Freeman and 57-year-old Terry Craik. The motorcyclists were returning home from a trip to the United States when they were involved in a crash that claimed their lives.

According to RCMP, the two motorcyclists had attempted to pass vehicles while travelling eastbound on Highway 543 at roughly 9:00 p.m. Thursday when both bikes collided with a truck hauling a flat deck trailer near 128 Street.

The motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the crash site.

Paul Shore, the owner of Motorrad Performance Motorcycle Shop in Turner Valley, fondly recalls the friends he lost.

“She was a real go-getter and adventurous,” said Shore of Freeman. “She has some young sons in their teenage years. They did a lot of snowboarding and skiing together. She is a really good mother.”

Shore had high praise for Craik as well. “Terry is a good guy, really smart, into building things and always sharing information about bikes.”

“Just a good guy to know.”

“It’s so tragic for that type of life to be taken from this earth and from all of us,” said Marnie Thibodeau of her friend Freeman. “Her and her boyfriend were perfectly matched and they should have been able to live their life out together.”

Turner Valley RCMP continue to investigate Thursday night’s fatal crash.

With files from CTV’s Kathy Le