Two people were killed and seven others injured in a crash on a highway north of Standard on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 840 and Highway 564 at about 5:00 p.m. for reports of a crash between a minivan and an SUV.

Police say the van was travelling eastbound on Highway 564 when it went through a stop sign at Highway 840 and crashed into the SUV.

Two people in the SUV were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven people who were in the minivan were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

EMS officials say two people were transported in potentially life threatening condition, one was airlifted by STARS with suspected head injuries, another had significant lower extremity fractures and the rest were considered to be in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators say alcohol is not a factor in the crash and the names of the deceased will not be released.

Police continue to investigate and say charges are pending.