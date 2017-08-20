A man in his 40s is dead after he was hit by an SUV while stopped at a traffic light in the northwest Saturday night.

According to police, the motorcyclist was waiting at the intersection of 14 Street and 24 Avenue N.W., near Confederation Park, at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV. Police believe the driver of the SUV panicked and drove over the motorcyclist following the collision.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.