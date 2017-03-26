Dozens of Calgarians gathered in a northeast park on Sunday afternoon to send a message to the province over the continued and growing need for a public high school in the area.

David Hartwick, representative of the Northern Community Hills Association, says the population more than justifies a high school.

“It’s our turn,” said Hartwick. “Our kids have bussed for 25 years up here for a public high school. Airdrie has 61,000 people and three public high schools. We’re at 58,000 with none. If you factor in all of the north-central area, we’re approaching 100,000 people with no high school.”

Earlier this week, the provincial government approved funding for a second elementary school in Coventry Hills. Hartwick says he was thrilled by the announcement but believes a high school should have been a higher priority.

“Even though it’s spring break and a lot of people are away, we decided to take the opportunity to try and rally people for a second time this week mainly in response to Minister (David) Eggen saying he trusts the people on the ground to make the right decision.

"We think we’re the people on the ground.”

Kyla Hearn, a recent graduate, knows all too well the commuting challenges teenagers who live in the northern communities face.

“I went to Crescent Heights High School which, on a good day, was a 45 minute bus ride,” said Hearn. “Crescent Heights was my dedicated high school. In the wintertime, it could take two hours.”

“I have younger siblings that will be going to high school soon and that’s a long way to go. I would love to have a high school for them to go to as well as everybody else around here.”

Hartwick says the Calgary Board of Education has placed a high school for the area on its priority list but he’s hoping a video message recorded at Sunday’s rally will prompt the Education Minister to expedite the process.

“We want him to know that we’re the people on the ground and it’s our turn.”

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Joe Ceci said the province would only construct schools it had money for but promised additional schools would be a priority.