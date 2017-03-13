The family of a man killed in a crash in northeast Calgary on Sunday morning says he was a generous person who always helped out.

Vikram Sran’s family says he was a warm and outgoing young man who had just celebrated his 25th birthday.

Sran was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle he was in lost control and slammed into a tree on 64 Avenue N.E.

Police believe he hit the median and then the tree, the wreckage ending up literally wrapped around the trunk.

Officials with EMS say Sran, the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sran’s family says Vikram was a generous son, grandson, uncle and brother who was always there for his family.

“I raised him up as a single father for 18 years,” said his father Gurdev Sran. “We did everything together, from trips, even cooking food together. I did everything and now he’s gone.”

"He just loved everyone who was a part of his life, he loved them with his all his heart and he was never afraid to show it," said his cousin Preet Jassal. "He was there for you whenveer you needed him, you could count on him at anytime day or night he was there."

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but believe that excessive speed may have been a factor.

“Based on (the fact) the car is wrapped around a tree, we believe that it was travelling at about double the speed limit,” said CPS A/Sgt. Mudassir Rana on Sunday. "We believe that high speed was a factor and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt."

A section of 64 Avenue was closed while the police were at the scene, but it has since been reopened.