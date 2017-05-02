The pilot of a small Cessna ran into engine trouble during a flight on Monday evening and was forced to land in a southern Alberta reservoir.

Police in Nanton were alerted to the crash at about 5:00 p.m. and say the Cessna 180 was on a test flight, after undergoing recent repairs, when it experienced engine failure.

The pilot tried to put the plane down on the shore of the Pine Coulee reservoir but didn’t make it and crashed into the water.

The pilot and one passenger were uninjured in the crash and were able to reach the shore and call for help.

The plane has been pulled from the water and will be examined by Transport Canada investigators.

There is no word yet on what caused the plane’s engine to fail and RCMP and Transport Canada officials are investigating.