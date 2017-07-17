Calgary police have destroyed a suspicious package found on Monday morning near Chinook Centre.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 5900 block of 1A Street S.W., shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Residents were warned to stay away from the area and police closed the street between 60 Avenue and 59 Avenue and 3 and 1A Street S.W.

Several buildings in the area were also evacuated while the operation was underway.

Police detonated the package shortly after 12:30 p.m.

There is no word from police on what the item contained or if it actually posed a danger to the public.