Police destroy suspicious package in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating a suspicious package found in the 5900 block of 1A Street S.W.
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 8:44AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 17, 2017 12:53PM MDT
Calgary police have destroyed a suspicious package found on Monday morning near Chinook Centre.
Officers were called to the scene, in the 5900 block of 1A Street S.W., shortly after 8:00 a.m.
Residents were warned to stay away from the area and police closed the street between 60 Avenue and 59 Avenue and 3 and 1A Street S.W.
Several buildings in the area were also evacuated while the operation was underway.
Police detonated the package shortly after 12:30 p.m.
There is no word from police on what the item contained or if it actually posed a danger to the public.