A Calgary senior and police are appealing to the public for help after someone made off with her electric wheelchair during a break and enter at a residence in the Marlborough area earlier this month.

Police say someone pried open the door of a garage at a home in the 1500 block of Mardale Way N.E. sometime between October 11 and October 18th.

“I called the police and somebody pried the door open with a crowbar or something. Broke the door and took my wheelchair and the mechanisms that go with it,” said victim, Verna Janzen.

The 84-year-old says she can't use the chair in the house so she leaves it in the garage so she can get around the neighbourhood.

“It breaks my heart,” said Janzen. “That’s my transportation so I can get out.”

Once inside the garage, the offender took a black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair that is worth almost $10,000.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that somebody would break in and take my wheelchair,” said Janzen. “I don’t have a clue who would be so cruel.”

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a wheelchair with serial number 09GE000007.

Anyone with information about the wheelchair or about the break and enter, is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org