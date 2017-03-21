Province to share details on new schools in Calgary
The Alberta government promised Calgary five new schools in the budget that was released last week.
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 8:07AM MDT
The Alberta government will be releasing more details on Tuesday morning about the five new schools slated to be built for the city.
Funding for the new schools is coming from the new budget that was released last week.
The five institutions are part of the NDP government’s plan to build or modernize 24 schools throughout the province.
Finance Minister Joe Ceci will be making the announcement in Calgary at 10:00 a.m.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Hockey Calgary and WinSport speak out over coin toss issue
- Water main breaks affect hundreds of homes
- Horse owner outraged over alleged animal abuse by Alberta trainer
- Feds postpone initial Access to Information reforms, cite need to 'get it right'
- U.S. banning electronics on some flights from Mideast, Africa