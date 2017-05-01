This week marks the one-year anniversary of the Fort McMurray wildfire.

The fire they called “The Beast” forced 80,000 people from the city and destroyed 2,400 buildings.

It was the biggest mass evacuation and the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.

Flames jumped from house to house in many neighbourhoods skipping some while others were destroyed but now the city is being rebuilt.

Workers from across Canada are quickly making this $10 billion disaster zone look like home again and for many it’s more than just a regular job.

“I came to help rebuild Fort Mac. I watched a lot of the fire on the news when it was on and I have friends and relatives here and I felt that I was obligated in order to come and help,” says subcontractor Brenda Ostaszewski.

“Actually, it feels pretty good,” says subcontractor Walter Grassl. “Since we've been here when talking to a lot of the people who lost their homes and stuff and it's pretty devastating, to hear the stories of what they're going through and it feels good to get them back in their homes again.”

Gene Dobie has been in the contracting business in Fort McMurray since the 70s.

He fled to Okotoks and his company, which did commercial and industrial work, had to shut down for months.

There’s little work in the oilsands so he’s entered the home building market which he says has many companies bidding to rebuild.

“It is more competitive I think it's very healthy,” says Dobie. “We've seen the price of land drop considerably so that's had an effect on the price of homes and I think that's healthy as well it will attract people here and they can afford a place.”

Progress is visible everywhere and dozens of pre-built homes are moving in.

The city has added staff to speed up permits and inspections so community landscaping will come later.

“It just never ends, when you think about what it takes to build a new community, it's all that, only backwards,” says Fort McMurray Mayor Melissa Blake.

Interior contractor Pierre L’Ecuyer is working 14 to 16 hours a day with jobs at 20 homes.

Last year, his family escaped to a campground near Lac La Biche and he wasn’t sure what his future would hold.

“For now, I have lots of work, lots of lots of work, renovation in new house, all the time,” says L’Ecuyer.

Trevor Rowsell , a former Calgarian, says his insurance company has been great to deal with, his family is staying with in-laws and will move into their hom in Timberlea this month.

“The excitement's starting to kick in, now that my work and all the supervision is over with, now the excitement's starting to kick in about getting home and getting back to a normal lifestyle and I can't wait for that to happen,” says Rowsell.

But for others, the wait will be longer, many empty lots remain, some are for sale.

Blake says over 600 permits have been issued for home rebuilds this year.

Contractors expect to be busy building more homes for at least two years.

(With files from Shaun Frenette)