Kids in Calgary now have a new place to jam after an international music school has announced it will open a second location in the southeast.

The School of Rock, that has more than 200 schools in eight countries, offers students a different kind of music training, one that offers them a place in a band as soon as they register.

Callie Schaefer, the lead singer, says the school offers something other than traditional lessons.

“When you're playing piano or guitar in the basement by yourself it can get really boring after a long time, so when you're together with a band it's a lot of fun.”

Paul Toth, one of the instructors, says the school’s strategies offer students a different challenge too.

“They have to come together as a team, because if they don’t they’re going to let everyone down and vice versa. It’s just like a sports team where everyone is working together for the common goal.”

Parents say their children love the school so much, they could spend all their time there if they could.

“It’s so fun for them. They work together as a team. They goof around and work together as a group and learn new songs all the time.”

Her son Sam Nunoda picked up a guitar five years ago and feels at home with his School of Rock band.

“I like after you figured out the songs, you play them together as a band and you talk about them and stuff. Yeah, I think that’s one of the best parts.”

John Saffrey, who also teaches at the school, says that over the course of a year, everyone develops so many skills.

“It’s insane; the fact that they’ve never touched a guitar before and then by the end of it, they’re playing solos and absolutely ripping through these songs.”

Calgary opened its first School of Rock on 17 Avenue S.W. and the second location will be in the southeast.

More information can be found on their official website.

(With files from Kevin Fleming)