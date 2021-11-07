1 charged after protesters try to block traffic at YYC Calgary International Airport

CALGARY -

Protesters gathered at the Calgary International Airport Sunday afternoon to rally against vaccine requirements for air travel.

Around 50 people participated in the protest, according to Calgary police.

The goal was to drive around the arrivals area in an attempt to get flights diverted from the airport, according to a video the apparent organizer posted on Twitter.

"We became aware of today’s planned protest earlier last week and had several resources in place to monitor today’s activities," says Acting Inspector Peter Siegenthaler of the CPS Major Events and Emergency Management Section.

"While we always work to ensure citizens’ right to peacefully protest, we will not tolerate individuals choosing to impede the rights of others."

There was minimal disruption to airport operations, according to the director of communications at the airport.

Officers issued 17 tickets to protestors under the Traffic Safety Act.

"One man, who was identified as a primary organizer aimed at disrupting access to the airport, was also taken into custody without incident at the scene," said CPS in a news release.

Christopher Saccoccia, 38, was charged with one count of mischief.