1 dead, 1 hospitalized in crash on Hwy. 4 southeast of Lethbridge

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital following a Friday morning crash at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 845 in southern Alberta.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection, located roughly 10 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge, at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a crash.

Coaldale Fire and Emergency Services confirms one person, age and gender not released, was pronounced dead on scene while a second person was transported to hospital. Their condition has not been confirmed.

A section of northbound Highway 845 was closed to traffic with a detour in place for several hours while southbound Highway 4 was reduced to a single lane of traffic. All lanes of traffic has since reopened.

Coaldale RCMP continue to investigate the fatal collision.

With files from CTV's Sean Marks