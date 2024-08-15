CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead in Thursday morning vehicle rollover near Priddis, Alta.

    One person is dead following a single vehicle rollover Thursday morning south of Calgary.

    An RCMP spokesperson confirmed they received reports of an incident just before 10 a.m. at Plummers Road and 240 Street, outside Priddis, Alta.

    Upon arrival, officers and first responders discovered the driver of the vehicle, a man, was dead.

    An investigation is underway.

