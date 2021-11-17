10 charged in violent brawl inside Drumheller Institution

CALGARY -

RCMP say 10 people are facing charges after a violent brawl inside the Drumheller Institution this summer.

Investigators said a "large scale" fight broke out in the courtyard of the institution's medium security unit just before 10 p.m. on July 20.

The fight between two rival gangs resulted in four inmates being stabbed, RCMP said.

No staff members were injured.

Drumheller RCMP investigated the melee with the help of the Correctional Service of Canada.

On Wednesday, RCMP released details on the 10 people charged:

Daniel Loscombe, 37, is charged with assault and participation in a riot, and;

Omar Haji-Hussein, 36, Gatluak James, 24, Ryan Foster, 40, Manjot Hans, 23, Deibi Monterroso-Salazar, 33, and Robert Laing, 32, are charged with assault with a weapon and participation in a riot.

Shortly after the courtyard fight, RCMP said another stabbing took place inside a nearby building.

As a result, Melvin Skeete, 27, and Christian Lyamuremye, 32, have each been charged with assault with a weapon and Mohamed Ibrahim, 22, has been charged with assault.

A warrant has also been issued for arrest of Daniel Loscombe, who is currently out on release.

The Drumheller Institution is located just south of the town of Drumheller, about 115 kilometres northeast of Calgary.